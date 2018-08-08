Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 23.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 53,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Francesca's alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Francesca’s stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Francesca’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.