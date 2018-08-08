Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.13 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002099 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $13,680.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00350396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192101 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000170 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.19 or 0.08205031 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

