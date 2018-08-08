Nimiq Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $4.06 million and $11,731.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015920 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00345560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00192865 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.52 or 0.08103306 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq’s total supply is 3,242,328,721 coins and its circulating supply is 1,926,652,286 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network . The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com . Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

