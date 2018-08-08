Nike (NKE) PT Set at $87.00 by Macquarie

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $87.00 target price from research analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Shares of Nike opened at $80.53 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,898.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $8,241,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,778 shares of company stock worth $46,116,326. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

