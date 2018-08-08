Nigel Travis Sells 162,740 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Stock

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Chairman Nigel Travis sold 162,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $11,452,013.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 387,597 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,200.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nigel Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $17,675,548.40.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group opened at $70.81 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.70. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.20%.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $2,870,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

