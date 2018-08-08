NextEra Energy (NEE) Receives News Impact Score of 0.16

Press coverage about NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NextEra Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8611629098611 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.92.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $144.70 and a twelve month high of $172.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.27%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

