Nextdecade (NEXT) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextdecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Nextdecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 73,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 109,373 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,238,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 550,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

