NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NXRT opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 40.64% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.53 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,263,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 298,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 68,090 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

