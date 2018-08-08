Newmont Mining (NEM) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Critical Comparison

Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newmont Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Mining 1 6 4 0 2.27 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Newmont Mining currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Newmont Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newmont Mining is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Newmont Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Newmont Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Newmont Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fortuna Silver Mines does not pay a dividend. Newmont Mining pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont Mining has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Mining 2.23% 6.17% 3.53% Fortuna Silver Mines 24.53% 8.71% 7.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Mining $7.35 billion 2.63 -$98.00 million $1.46 24.80 Fortuna Silver Mines $268.11 million 3.18 $66.30 million $0.31 17.23

Fortuna Silver Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont Mining. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Newmont Mining has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont Mining beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico. It also develops the Lindero gold project located in northern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

