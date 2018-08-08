Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 14.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 121.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 493,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 270,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

