Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) CFO Nancy Buese Sells 2,000 Shares

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Buese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $77,760.00.

NEM stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.21. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. Newmont Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Mining by 693.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 493,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 270,877 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

