Newell Brands (NWL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.35.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman bought 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie bought 1,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.