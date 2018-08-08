Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Stake Lowered by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,680 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $771,529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,422,000 after buying an additional 7,261,215 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,632,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,956,000 after buying an additional 3,422,160 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,796,000 after buying an additional 1,257,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,031,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after buying an additional 1,012,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Newell Brands opened at $21.68 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Todman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

