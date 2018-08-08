New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,825 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $29,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 5,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $44.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

