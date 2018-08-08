New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.26 Million Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,885 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock worth $25,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 1,118.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

