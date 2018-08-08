New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.77 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of HollyFrontier worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 64,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $1,353,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,726.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,797,107. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Mizuho began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

