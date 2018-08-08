New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $33,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 189,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $81,270,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $182.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.07.

SWK stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

