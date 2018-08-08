New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Centene by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $395,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,785,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene opened at $135.19 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

