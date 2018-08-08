New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in PG&E Co. (PCG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 151,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PG&E from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PG&E from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

