New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 9,160.5% in the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,470,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $2,906,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,074. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

UGI stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 11.09%. UGI’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.