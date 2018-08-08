New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 139.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 83,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

In related news, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,234,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $446,027.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,495.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,868 shares of company stock worth $3,034,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.