New Carolin Gold Corp (LAD) Director Buys C$16,100.00 in Stock

New Carolin Gold Corp (TSE:LAD) Director Robert Lunde purchased 46,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$16,100.00.

Robert Lunde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Robert Lunde purchased 9,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$3,060.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Robert Lunde purchased 5,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$1,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Robert Lunde purchased 19,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$6,460.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Robert Lunde purchased 5,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Robert Lunde purchased 16,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$5,280.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Robert Lunde purchased 5,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Robert Lunde purchased 9,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,240.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Robert Lunde purchased 26,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,070.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Robert Lunde purchased 2,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$700.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Robert Lunde sold 6,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$2,145.00.

Shares of LAD opened at C$96.23 on Monday. New Carolin Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$86.05 and a 12 month high of C$127.99.

New Carolin Gold Corp. is a Canada-based exploration stage junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of gold properties collectively known as the Ladner Gold Project. The Company’s properties are located in Southwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s land package exceeds 144 square kilometers and covers Coquihalla Gold Belt.

