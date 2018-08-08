Netlist (NLST) & Nlight (LASR) Critical Analysis

Netlist (NASDAQ: NLST) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Netlist and Nlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nlight 0 0 6 0 3.00

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $1.82, suggesting a potential upside of 1,554.55%. Nlight has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Netlist’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than Nlight.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Nlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $38.32 million 0.29 -$13.42 million ($0.20) -0.55 Nlight $138.58 million 8.11 $1.83 million N/A N/A

Nlight has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -41.16% N/A -76.28% Nlight N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nlight beats Netlist on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

