Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Director Sells $246,785.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.55, for a total value of $246,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,402.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $347.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
