Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Director Sells $246,785.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.55, for a total value of $246,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,402.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $347.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 39,296.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 926,996 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 49,540.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 905,594 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after buying an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $203,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

