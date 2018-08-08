netBit Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (NBIT)

netBit (CURRENCY:NBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, netBit has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. One netBit coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. netBit has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of netBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00044881 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004286 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00298319 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00064000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000242 BTC.

netBit Profile

netBit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

netBit Coin Trading

netBit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as netBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade netBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy netBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

