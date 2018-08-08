NCS Multistage (NCSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Shares of NCS Multistage traded up $0.27, hitting $16.07, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,330. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.61 million, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.76.

In other NCS Multistage news, EVP Kevin Trautner sold 5,400 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $93,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 131,637 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,244,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCSM shares. BidaskClub upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

