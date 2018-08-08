Navient (NAVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter results reflected lower provisions, partially offset by fall in revenues and higher expenses. The company remains well poised to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Though, Navient continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling large number of student loans, its inorganic growth strategies of diversifying product offerings and boosting overall business encourage us.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NAVI. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.09.

Navient opened at $13.14 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.17. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that Navient will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,141,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Navient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,837,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,034,000 after purchasing an additional 999,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,844,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,554 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Navient by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,433,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,533,000 after buying an additional 1,401,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Navient by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,151,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,701,000 after buying an additional 537,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

