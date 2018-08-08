NavCoin Market Cap Reaches $18.04 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $274,740.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004538 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026391 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00032057 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00258592 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012274 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,148,574 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.