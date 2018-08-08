Nautilus, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Nautilus’ FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nautilus had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of Nautilus opened at $13.80 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $426.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III sold 3,300 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $50,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $176,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,116.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,308 shares of company stock valued at $601,648. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nautilus by 1,797.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

