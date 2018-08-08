Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NATR) Releases Earnings Results

Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NASDAQ:NATR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock traded down $0.20, hitting $8.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products Common Stock alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,386 shares of company stock worth $84,026 and sold 11,000 shares worth $96,040. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.