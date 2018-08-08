Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Natural Resource Partners to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.14). Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. On average, analysts expect Natural Resource Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners traded down $0.05, reaching $31.95, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 9,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,053. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Natural Resource Partners news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

