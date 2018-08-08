National Health Investors Inc (NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

National Health Investors traded down $1.01, reaching $77.00, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.21. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.80 million. equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.