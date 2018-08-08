National Health Investors Inc (NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.
National Health Investors traded down $1.01, reaching $77.00, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.21. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.80 million. equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
