National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of National General from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National General by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National General by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National General by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in National General by 12.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 33,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.95. National General has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. National General had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. National General’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts predict that National General will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

