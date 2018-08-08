National CineMedia (NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. National CineMedia had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

National CineMedia opened at $8.46 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $7,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $251,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

