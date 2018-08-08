National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.
National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 174.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.0%.
Shares of National CineMedia traded up $0.03, hitting $8.16, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 10,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.55.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $251,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
