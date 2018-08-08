National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 174.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.0%.

Shares of National CineMedia traded up $0.03, hitting $8.16, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 10,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). National CineMedia had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $251,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

