National Beverage (FIZZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Beverage earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.3639586317824 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of National Beverage opened at $108.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . National Beverage has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). National Beverage had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

