National Bank Financial Weighs in on CGI’s FY2018 Earnings (GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Scotiabank downgraded CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of GIB opened at $63.82 on Monday. CGI has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. CGI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,828,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CGI by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,003,000 after purchasing an additional 253,847 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CGI by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,378,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 677,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 970,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,434,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

