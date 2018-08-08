National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.61.

Shares of SNC opened at C$54.56 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$50.87 and a 1-year high of C$61.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Snc-Lavalin Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other news, Director Neil Bruce bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.54 per share, with a total value of C$575,400.00.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

