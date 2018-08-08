National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Stelco opened at C$24.17 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.64 million.

