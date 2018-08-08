National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. CIBC lowered Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Enbridge by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,140,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 282,153 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 372,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 138,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 135.06%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

