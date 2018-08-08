NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million.

NanoString Technologies traded up $0.39, reaching $12.67, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,048. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.62. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

