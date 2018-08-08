NANJCOIN (NANJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.02 Million

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One NANJCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $13.02 million and $264,738.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00350108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00192844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.08119441 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

