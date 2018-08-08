Nabors Industries (NBR) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) received a $9.00 price objective from equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Nabors Industries opened at $6.49 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 59,864 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

