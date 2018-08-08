Mylan (MYL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mylan earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8198056428699 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.52.

Mylan opened at $38.54 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mylan will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

