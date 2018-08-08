Musiconomi Market Capitalization Tops $232,359.00 (MCI)

Musiconomi (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Musiconomi has traded flat against the dollar. Musiconomi has a total market capitalization of $232,359.00 and $11.00 worth of Musiconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Musiconomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Musiconomi

Musiconomi’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Musiconomi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,689,568 tokens. The Reddit community for Musiconomi is /r/Musiconomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Musiconomi is medium.com/musiconomi . The official website for Musiconomi is musiconomi.com . Musiconomi’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Musiconomi

Musiconomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musiconomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musiconomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Musiconomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

