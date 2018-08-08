Murray Income Trust plc (MUT) Insider Peter Tait Acquires 2,000 Shares

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) insider Peter Tait acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 801 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,020 ($20,737.86).
Shares of Murray Income Trust opened at GBX 8.02 ($0.10) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Murray Income Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716.40 ($9.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 825 ($10.68).
About Murray Income Trust
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.