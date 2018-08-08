Murray Income Trust plc (MUT) Insider Peter Tait Acquires 2,000 Shares

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) insider Peter Tait acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 801 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,020 ($20,737.86).

Shares of Murray Income Trust opened at GBX 8.02 ($0.10) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Murray Income Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716.40 ($9.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 825 ($10.68).

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.