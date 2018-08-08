Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 189,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $81,270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 135.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.07.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

