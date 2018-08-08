Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,297,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $217.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $225.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

