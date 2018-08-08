Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $593,000 Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

