Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 524.4% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUSA opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $84.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

